Both wide receiver Elijah Moore and offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker returned to practice for the Jets Tuesday.

A pair of Jets rookies have missed some time in recent weeks.

Elijah Moore (quad) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (pectoral) have dealt with health-related setbacks that caused them to miss each of New York’s first two preseason games.

But on Tuesday, either first-year player returned to the practice field in Florham Park, albeit with limited workloads. Rookie defensive back Jason Pinnock additionally returned after sustaining an injury last week.

“It was kind of like Christmas — we got a few guys back,” Robert Saleh told the media following the joint practice with the Eagles. “We had Elijah Moore back, Alijah Vera-Tucker came back, Quinnen [Williams] got more reps. So it was good to get those guys back in the fold. Same thing with Pinnock, he made a return today. So we’re getting some healthy bodies back.”

“We want to ramp them back up into playing shape,” he added. “I think they’re limited to about 10-12 reps all the way through practice. Tomorrow [Wednesday], same thing. We’ll try to build them up to be ready for Week 1.”

Saleh additionally noted it’s unknown if Moore and/or Vera-Tucker will be able to partake in the team’s third and final preseason game against Philly this Friday night.

But as a few players returned from differing injuries, other players suffered them.

This includes starting left tackle and 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton, who departed Tuesday’s practice and puked after suffering an apparent head injury.

“[Mekhi] had a run-in earlier in practice on a collision,” Saleh said. “So we’re, more precautionary, just checking his head…it was head-to-head contact so he’s just being evaluated.”

Rookie cornerback and sixth-round draft pick Brandin Echols also left the field during practice.

“Echols landed on his hip, so we’re just evaluating him,” the rookie head coach claimed.

It’s unclear at this time whether Becton or Echols will be healthy for Friday’s matchup.