Considering an at-home workout? If you Can’t Wait, join former Jets linebacker Bart Scott!

Life has always thrown challenges at Bart Scott.

As a child brought up in the tough neighborhood of East Detroit, he learned at an early age to face those challenges head on with focus, positive energy and passion. Even though he was a standout on the high school football field, Southern Illinois University was the only school to offer him a scholarship. Even though he set records at SIU, he went undrafted in the 2002 NFL Draft.

He made the Ravens roster the same way so many hopefuls do, on special teams. In 2005 Scott filled in for the injured Ray Lewis at linebacker and the rest is history. He went on to the Pro Bowl in 2006 and finished up an 11-year career with the New York Jets from 2009-2012.

After the Jets defeated the New England Patriots in an AFC Divisional Playoff game on January 16, 2011, Scott was asked about the next challenge of facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship, Scott responded “Can’t Wait!!”.

The clip instantly went viral and now is synonymous with his personal brand and image. It’s actually the perfect phrase to sum up Scott, who was never one to back down from a challenge his entire life.

That famous phrase now lends itself to Scott’s post playing career. He has reinvented himself as a radio and TV personality offering candid takes on all aspects of the NFL and life.

He joined CBS on The NFL Today in 2014 season and in November 2017, Scott was named as the replacement, along with Chris Carlin and Maggie Gray, for long-time WFAN host Mike Francesa during the afternoon drive. In January 2020, alongside Alan Hahn, Scott launched a local show for ESPN New York in the mid-day slot previously occupied by Stephen A. Smith.

Next up for Scott? He is taking his polarizing personality to the virtual world, partnering with personal training app FlexIt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bart Scott (@therealbartscott)

FlexIt is a ground-breaking at-home training platform that encompasses all aspects of health and wellness. At first glance, FlexIt is the weight training equivalent of Peleton, offering custom fitness routines as well as 1 on 1 sessions with top personal trainers to streamline a program that fits you. Their tag line “Work out live with top personal trainers. Online. At home. Wherever, Whenever.”

No wonder Bart Scott has joined this revolution. In a world where at-home activities are more crucial than ever, FlexIt gives anyone who “Can’t Wait!” An option to work out Wherever, Whenever.