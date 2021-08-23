The Islanders’ “home” preseason games will be on the road.

On Monday afternoon, the NHL announced the preseason slate of games to kick off the 2021-22 season will begin Sept. 25.

The New York Islanders will have the most unique preseason schedule in the NHL.

UBS Arena, their new home, won’t be ready for the regular season until the Islanders host the Calgary Flames on Nov. 20, so the team will play a regional preseason schedule.

The Islanders’ preseason “home” games will be played at Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Conn., home of their AHL-affiliate Bridgeport Islanders.

Their first preseason game will be Sunday, Sept. 26 at the New York Rangers. They’ll visit the Flyers two nights later. The Islanders’ third and final road preseason game will be at the Devils on Oct. 7.

The Islanders will host the New Jersey Devils (Oct. 2), Philadelphia Flyers (Oct. 5) and New York Rangers (Oct. 9) for their three “home” games before starting the 2021-22 regular season with a lengthy road trip.