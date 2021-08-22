The Nets went Hollywood with their schedule release and we’re here for it.

With Summer League officially over the next chapter of the offseason commences which is the release of the 2021-22 regular-season schedule.

Although some matchups had already been revealed the Nets tweeted out their full regular season “Nets World Tour” schedule.

Here is a look at some of the more notable matchups and dates for the 2021-22 season:

10/19 @ Milwaukee Bucks

Easily the game that’s circled on every Nets fans’ calendar. A rematch of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. A series in which Kevin Durant almost willed a hobbled Nets team past the eventual NBA champions. Not only will this be the first time the Nets’ Big 3 face off against the Bucks and their “Big 3” but it will also be the night Milwaukee receives their championship rings and hangs their banner. Needless to say, the energy that night will be palpable.

10/25 vs Washington Wizards

Although this matchup isn’t one that necessarily jumps off the page, the Wizards have given the Nets some trouble over the past few years, and it will also be the return of Spencer Dinwiddie to Brooklyn. Expect a tasteful tribute video.

10/31 vs Detroit Pistons

Even though the Pistons won’t have playoff expectations entering the season, this will still be No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham’s first game at Barclay’s Center and his first time matching up against the Big 3 of Kyrie, KD, and Harden.

11/16 vs Golden State Warriors

Last season the Nets kicked off the season with a rousing victory over the Warriors on opening night. However, with a healthy Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, this should prove to be a much different contest. This will also be the first time Kevin Durant faces off against all 3 of his former super team teammates.

11/24 @ Boston Celtics

The rivalry between the Nets and Celtics has grown each year but especially since Kyrie Irving joined the Brooklyn Nets. It reached new heights last season after the Nets routed Boston in last season’s first round of the playoffs. This will not only be the first meeting of the season between these two teams but also the first time Kyrie will play in Boston since the infamous “Logo stomp” during Game 4. No doubt with TD Garden’s capacity expected to be far greater than it was during the playoffs, it might be the most hostile environment Brooklyn plays in all season.

11/30 vs New York Knicks

The first installment of Knicks/Nets happens just over a month into the new campaign. Last season the Nets swept the Knicks 3-0 during the season series although the games were closer than many thought they’d be. The most notable of the matchups came on January 16th as on the same day the Nets traded for James Harden, Durant led a shorthanded-Nets team to a statement win over their crosstown rivals. Now with an improved roster, the Knicks will have some more star power heading into the next Battle of the Boroughs.

12/25 @ Los Angeles Lakers

What might go down as the most anticipated Christmas Day Game in over a decade, the Nets will travel to the City of Angels to battle LeBron James and the Lakers. Now many had the Nets and Lakers as the two teams to meet in last year’s NBA Finals. However, injuries ultimately derailed those dreams. Even the two regular-season matchups, which both teams split, were marred by injuries. However, this season’s matchup will surely be a must-watch.

With LeBron and Anthony Davis already there, the Lakers went out and traded for superstar PG Russell Westbrook as well as signed Carmelo Anthony. Now the stage is set, and it might be the most star power to take the court in a game that isn’t the All-Star Game. One interesting note too is Brooklyn currently has a three-game winning streak at Staples Center against the Lakers.

12/27 @ Los Angeles Clippers

Right after the Nets battle the Lakers on Christmas Day they stay in Los Angeles to take on another title contender in the Clippers. Led by their dynamic duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George the Clippers and Nets had two memorable battles last season and that should remain the case this year as well.

01/07 vs Milwaukee Bucks

The return of the Bucks to Barclay’s Center since the epic Game 7 in last year’s Eastern Conference Semifinals. A game that saw Kevin Durant hit one of the wildest shots in NBA history and was a shoe size away from sending Brooklyn to the next round. If you thought the crowd that night was raucous, just wait until January 7.

01/25 vs Los Angeles Lakers

The second game of the season series between the two juggernauts this time at Barclay’s Center.

02/01 @ Phoenix Suns

Brooklyn travels to the land of the Sun to take on the defending Western Conference champions. As many recall, last season’s game in Phoenix saw James Harden lead the Nets back from a 24-point second-half deficit to win without the services of Kyrie of Durant.

02/12 @ Miami Heat

Although this will be the second time the Nets face off against the Heat it’ll be the first meeting in Miami. The Heat, like many Eastern Conference teams, bulked up this offseason looking to compete with the likes of the Nets and Bucks. Miami traded for All-Star guard Kyle Lowry who fits the Heat’s culture like a glove. With another All-Star in Jimmy Butler and a rising one in Bam Adebayo, the Heat should prove to be one of Brooklyn’s more challenging foes in the conference.

02/16 @ New York Knicks

The Nets travel to the World Most Famous Arena to take on their crosstown rivals. This will be the first time Brooklyn’s Big 3 plays together in the Garden. It will also be Kyrie Irving’s first time playing at the Garden since joining the Nets.

04/02 @ Atlanta Hawks

A game that could have playoff implications as the season winds down, the Nets will travel to Atlanta late in the season to battle Trae Young and the Hawks. Atlanta made waves last season with a surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals where they ultimately fell to Milwaukee. Now with John Collins re-signed and a cast of solid role players, the Hawks will be an interesting opponent for Brooklyn. And a late-season meeting could be a preview for a potential playoff matchup.