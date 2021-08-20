Friday’s joint practice including the Browns and Giants was reportedly chippy, and a fight between Sterling Shepard and Troy Hill followed.

Fights have been a common theme among joint training camp practices around the NFL, and apparently, the Giants and Browns were no exception to that.

According to reports along with a video posted by Cleveland.com, a skirmish occurred between Giants wideout Sterling Shepard and Browns cornerback Troy Hill following Friday’s joint practice in Ohio.

A clip of the end of the fight between Browns CB Troy Hill and Giants WR Sterling Shepard. #Browns pic.twitter.com/S5GYuNJhYz — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) August 20, 2021

Shepard is on the right side of the video while Hill is squaring up on the left. Fellow Giants receiver John Ross is the one who eventually picks Shepard up and walks him away.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com additionally reports a photographer for the Associated Press has photos that portray the players “squaring up and throwing punches at each other, though it’s unclear if any landed.”

Not sure yet what preceded this, but here's a photo of Browns CB Troy Hill winding up and throwing a punch at Giants WR Sterling Shepard (credit Ron Schwane/AP). Not sure how wild it was, but teammates are standing there watching and not much reacting. pic.twitter.com/l4neq15HBm — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) August 20, 2021

At this point in time, it’s not known what led to Shepard and Hill’s altercation, but it did seem to get a little intense between the two in practice.

Apparently Sterling Shepard & Troy Hill got into it after Giants-Browns joint practice This occurred during practice pic.twitter.com/WOKdYUhQ1i — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) August 20, 2021

Coaches instructed players not to engage in fights during the joint practices, which took place Thursday and Friday ahead of either team’s preseason matchup this Sunday.

Emotion was present though, to the point where both ballclubs had to separate and cool down in their own respective huddles.

Browns’ Malik Jackson trying to get a loud Jabrill Peppers to come to Browns’ sideline. Trash talk escalates. Peppers to Jackson: “I don’t even know you! What’s your name?!” Both coaches circling up their teams telling them to shut up lol #Giants #Browns #NYGBrownsJointPractice pic.twitter.com/eao6AL28qr — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 20, 2021

Of course, these teams are connected in a number of ways — most notably through the March 2019 trade that sent Odell Beckham Jr. to Cleveland in return for multiple draft picks along with Jabrill Peppers.