With little fanfare and no promotion, Barstool Sportsbook has quietly launched in New Jersey and may have its eyes on New York online sports betting next.

Paired with Freehold Raceway, owned by Pennwood Racing, an affiliate of Penn National Gaming, and Greenwood Racing, New Jersey is the seventh state in which Barstool Sportsbook has launched.

500 NJ Customers a Day Can Access Barstool Sportsbook

The soft launch was scheduled for five days and will end on Monday, Aug. 23. The site took bets first on Thursday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 10 p.m. Each day it operates during the soft launch the sportsbook will allow the first 500 customers in New Jersey that register accounts to log in.

Here are the remaining times and dates for the soft launch access:

Thursday, Aug. 19: 2 to 10 p.m.

Friday Aug. 20: 2 to 10 p.m.

Saturday Aug. 21: Noon to 2 a.m.

Sunday Aug. 22: 12 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Monday 8/23: 12 p.m. to 12 p.m.

Barstool President Dave Portnoy seemed to announce through his Twitter account that Barstool Sportsbook would be fully operational in New Jersey by next week.

New Jersey was one of the states Penn National Gaming targeted as a launch during its 2nd quarter call to investors earlier this month. Penn National Gaming recently announced a partnership with NASCAR and the Phoenix Raceway to launch sports betting in Arizona.

New York Online Sports Betting Next?

Of course, Penn National Gaming has its eyes on New York online sports betting as well. Penn National Gaming is a partner with Kambi and Fanatics Sportsbook in a bid package for one of New York’s forthcoming online sports betting license.

Kambi is listed as the bid’s platform provider, with Fanatics Sportsbook and Penn National Gaming serving as the group’s platform operators.

Penn National Gaming and the Fanatics Sportsbook entered into revenue sharing agreement with the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe. The agreement includes a 5% revenue share and a minimum guaranteed annual payment of $2.5 million regardless of Penn and Fanatics performance in the New York market.

Jay-Z is listed as the Vice Chairman of Fanatics Sportsbook in the group’s bid for a license. According to the application, he will provide strategic and creative direction on the expansion and growth of the Fanatics Sportsbook in New York and across the country, per the company.