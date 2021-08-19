The Jets signed defensive end Carl Lawson, who is having a tremendous camp, to a three-year deal this past offseason.
Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports Jets defensive end Carl Lawson suffered a left leg injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. He subsequently left the field on the medical cart.
Oh boy. Carl Lawson is hurt. Surrounded by trainers & players. #Jets
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021
It’s a left leg injury for Carl Lawson. He’s being carted off the field. #Jets
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021
The cart leaving with #Jets DE Carl Lawson, who injured his left leg on a pass rush in red zone period.
Trainers, staff, players surrounded him after pic.twitter.com/sKx3rtu0H3
— Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021
Further details regarding Lawson and the injury have yet to be revealed but should arrive soon enough.
Lawson is having a tremendous training camp. The Jets signed Carl, one of the more underrated and talented defensive ends in the NFL, to a three-year, $45 million contract in March.
He was to be a clearcut starter on the defensive line, but we’ll see what this injury-related situation entails.
UPDATE: 1:25 p.m. ET
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Lawson is undergoing an MRI on his Achilles, and a tear would mean he’s done for the 2021 season.
Mike Garafolo of NFL Network additionally reports Lawson felt a pop.
I was told Lawson reported feeling a pop. The #Jets, for now, are holding their breath. https://t.co/14mAEdMQYP
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 19, 2021
