Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports Jets defensive end Carl Lawson suffered a left leg injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. He subsequently left the field on the medical cart.

Oh boy. Carl Lawson is hurt. Surrounded by trainers & players. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021

It’s a left leg injury for Carl Lawson. He’s being carted off the field. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021

The cart leaving with #Jets DE Carl Lawson, who injured his left leg on a pass rush in red zone period. Trainers, staff, players surrounded him after pic.twitter.com/sKx3rtu0H3 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 19, 2021

Further details regarding Lawson and the injury have yet to be revealed but should arrive soon enough.

Lawson is having a tremendous training camp. The Jets signed Carl, one of the more underrated and talented defensive ends in the NFL, to a three-year, $45 million contract in March.

He was to be a clearcut starter on the defensive line, but we’ll see what this injury-related situation entails.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m. ET

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Lawson is undergoing an MRI on his Achilles, and a tear would mean he’s done for the 2021 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network additionally reports Lawson felt a pop.