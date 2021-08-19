carl lawson jets
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets signed defensive end Carl Lawson, who is having a tremendous camp, to a three-year deal this past offseason.

Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports Jets defensive end Carl Lawson suffered a left leg injury during Thursday’s joint practice with the Packers. He subsequently left the field on the medical cart.

Further details regarding Lawson and the injury have yet to be revealed but should arrive soon enough.

Lawson is having a tremendous training camp. The Jets signed Carl, one of the more underrated and talented defensive ends in the NFL, to a three-year, $45 million contract in March.

He was to be a clearcut starter on the defensive line, but we’ll see what this injury-related situation entails.

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m. ET

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Lawson is undergoing an MRI on his Achilles, and a tear would mean he’s done for the 2021 season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network additionally reports Lawson felt a pop.

 