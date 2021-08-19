Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is dealing with an injury that kept him out of last Saturday’s preseason loss to the Jets.

Kadarius Toney‘s bizarre commencement to his NFL career continues.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports the Giants‘ first-round wide receiver will not partake in the team’s second preseason game against the Browns this Sunday. Toney recently aggravated an injury, which sidelined him for the first exhibition matchup with the Jets.

Giants say that injured first round pick Kadarius Toney will not play in Sunday’s game against the Browns. Seemed unlikely but there it is. — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) August 20, 2021

It hasn’t been smooth sailing for the former Florida Gator thus far.

Toney was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last month, experienced a weird ramp-up period, and is now dealing with this health-related setback. He is currently in Ohio for the joint practices with the Browns but worked on the side with trainers Thursday.

It’s unclear when exactly Toney will be on the field in a live game setting — the hope is that it will be when the Giants take on the Patriots in their third and final preseason game on Aug. 29.

Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com additionally reports wide receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end Kyle Rudolph, and running back Saquon Barkley won’t be playing against Cleveland either.

The team is still ramping Barkley up following his activation off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Rudolph, on the other hand, is currently on the PUP list while Golladay is still recovering from a recent hamstring strain.

The #Giants say that Kadarius Toney won’t play on Sunday against the Browns. Same for Kenny Golladay, Kyle Rudolph and Saquon Barkley. All as expected at this point. Unclear when Toney will return. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) August 20, 2021

The Giants and Browns kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. It’s yet to be revealed if Daniel Jones will play after he didn’t take a single snap against the Jets.