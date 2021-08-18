Kevin Durant is tied with Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo with a 96 overall rating in NBA 2K22. Is that fair?

NBA 2K ratings are always controversial and this year will be no different. The popular gaming franchise is slowly revealing overall ratings and Kevin Durant clocks in at a 96.

The Brooklyn Nets star is currently the highest-rated player in the game as of Wednesday at noon (along with Steph Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo).

First Look at KD & he gets a 96 OVR 👀 Reply with your thoughts using #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/QF9CnilIxI — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

So, what do you think? Fair or unfair to put Durant at a 96? He has an opinion on the matter.

“I think my rating should be a 99 in 2K,” Durant said via NBA 2K’s Tik Tok. “I work extremely hard and I can make shots from all over the floor. I’m a solid passer — I think I’m a great passer and a great rebounder. I pretty much do everything great. That’s why I should be a 99.”

Durant has never lacked confidence in himself. That’s part of what makes him a great player — or a 99 in his own eyes.

Steph is a 96 in 2K22 👨‍🍳 Agree or nah? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/KX7WUaZM88 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

The reigning MVP will be a 95 OVR 🃏 Agree? #2KRatings pic.twitter.com/B9MON1cjor — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 18, 2021

Durant clocks in ahead of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic by one point to top the list. However, there are a few names we are still waiting on. LeBron James is always in the conversation for best player in the world (or NBA 2K). Not to mention, Luka Doncic is this year’s cover athlete and a First Team All-NBA player in consecutive years.