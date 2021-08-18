Brooklyn Nets rookie Cam Thomas was named co-MVP of the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League along with Sacramento’s Davion Mitchell.

Cam Thomas is off to a strong start in his Brooklyn Nets career. Sure, he has yet to play a game in the NBA, but he’s already turning some heads. The rookie out of LSU was named co-MVP of Las Vegas Summer League.

Nets rookie Cam Thomas wins co-MVP of Summer League https://t.co/xjLEzOzxEs — Danny Small (@dwsmall8) August 18, 2021

Thomas, 19, led Summer League in scoring with an average of 27.0 points per game. Perhaps most impressive though, was Thomas’ ability to draw contact and get to the line. He averaged 9.8 free throw attempts per game, converting on 84.6% of his free throws. Going to the free-throw line is often what separates the good scorers from the great ones.

The dynamic guard scored 30 points twice, converting on 20 of his 21 free throws in those games. Thomas has a flair for the dramatic as well.

game-tying 3 followed by the game-winner for Nets rookie Cam Thomas, having himself one hell of a week. pic.twitter.com/0keTaVG7bY — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 12, 2021

He only played in four of Brooklyn’s five games, coming off the bench twice. It looks like the Nets are trying to groom Thomas as a second-unit scorer. He doesn’t have much experience coming off the bench, but he looked like a natural in Las Vegas.

Obviously, the regular season is going to be much different from Summer League. Thomas was the guy on this team, but he won’t be once he starts suiting up with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Figuring out how to operate without the ball in his hands is going to be key for Thomas’ development in the short and long term.