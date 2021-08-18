The Jets are currently partaking in joint practices with the Packers before the pair of teams face each other this Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Zach Wilson took the field in Wisconsin this week for a joint practice with the Packers — his first since entering the league.

Per usual, Wilson was alongside his mainly young offensive weapons, promising offensive line, and coordinator Mike LaFleur. But obviously this time around, a few new faces stood nearby, including a three-time NFL MVP, nine-time Pro Bowler, and one of the top quarterbacks this league has ever seen.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was someone Wilson idolized growing up, as I’m sure many young signal-callers did.

Wednesday, the pair had a chance to chat.

“Yeah, he’s a cool guy. He came up to me, I’ve talked to him before in the past and he’s got a lot of knowledge, he’s a smart dude, he knows what’s going on out there,” Wilson told the media. “It’s cool to ask him about footwork, what’s going on on the field, what he’s seeing. If I could spend more time with him and just keep asking questions, I would.”

You’d run out of ink trying to take notes on what Rodgers can bring to the field.

The arm strength; the athleticism; the ability to throw on the run.

We can go on and on, but the bottom line is this: Aaron’s physical attributes are overly impressive and have been for years.

Wilson, however, is intrigued by the intangibles.

“It’s like I want to do what he’s doing but, when you have 16 years of experience and the checks and calls he’s making on the field. The coaches, first of all, don’t want me to do that, it’s just too much on someone’s plate,” the Jets rookie said. “There are not many guys, I’d say, in the league that can do what he’s doing out there as far as just, seeing what’s going on, changing plays. I’d say the biggest thing I picked up was two-minute drill, just how calm and collected he is. He’s kind of just out there, almost like he’s just messing around, playing backyard football, he’s having a good time and he makes it work.”

Rodgers’ style of play has greatly benefitted his team for the better part of the last 13 seasons. He’s mobile, but not to the point where it could harm him. He’s also able to escape the pocket, but is still able to make the pinpoint throws while moving his feet.

This talent has led to the aforementioned individual achievements along with a Super Bowl victory and 10 playoff appearances.

Wilson is just getting his feet wet, and it will take all the work in the world to reach that level of success.

But there’s nothing wrong with having sizeable aspirations.

“It would be obviously a dream come true to be where he’s at in his career and everything he’s accomplished,” Zach said. “I obviously have the opportunity to do that and so I’m just going to learn as much as I can from him and all the other great quarterbacks in the league and just take it a day at a time, the process of just making sure I keep learning and getting better.”