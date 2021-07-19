The numbers are in and New Jersey just had its best commercial gaming revenue month ever.

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement reported the state’s total June gaming revenue was $392.8 million, it’s highest total ever, according to the American Gaming Association.

To put the number in perspective, at this time last year the state reported $97.6 million in gaming revenue in June 2020, more than a 300% increase.

June New Jersey sports betting revenues

Of the $392.8 million total, sports wagering gross revenue was $71.3 million for the month, 18.1% of the total accounted gaming revenue.

Every single casino in the state reported sports betting revenue profits for the month of June. Resorts Digital reported the highest total of the month at $13.02 million, followed by the Borgata with $6.8 million.

Casino Licensees 2021 June Sports Wagering Revenue 2021 May Sports Wagering Revenue Bally's (Premier) $339,469 $279,400 Borgata $6,851,736 $3,846,611 Caesars $257,273 $701,253 Golden Nugget $95,103 $58,509 Golden Nugget Online Gaming $80,615 ($87,211) Hard Rock $658,075 $552,002 Harrah's $9,403 $6,853 Ocean Casino $2,512,227 $1,276,337 Resorts $164,081 ($383,005) Resorts Digital $13,023,157 $9,544,335 Tropicana $98,781 $110,440

The Meadowlands Racetrack continued its sports betting revenue dominance in the state with more than $44.5 million in revenue for June.

Racetrack Licensees 2021 June Revenue 2021 May Revenue Freehold Raceway $132,775 $69,058 Meadowlands $44,508,416 $34,611,251 Monmouth Park $2,536,433 $2,309,597

Will New York Challenge New Jersey for the Sports Betting Crown?

New Jersey has been the national leader in sports betting revenue and handle since legalizing sports betting in 2018. But with New York’s online sports betting plan poised to ramp up by the Super Bowl will there be a new challenger to the crown?

New York officials have estimated upwards of $500 million in revenues for the state when the online betting plan is fully operational, but estimates for a monthly handle have not yet been determined.

However, an industry study cited by Gov. Andrew Cuomo estimated that nearly 20% of New Jersey’s sports betting revenue came from New York residents crossing into New Jersey to wager on games.

If New York’s online betting program is successful, it can be expected that the majority of these state boundary jumpers would remain in the state for the sake of convenience.

Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. (D-15), a longtime proponent of online sports betting for New York, said New York can likely retain some of those bettors if the state offers an elite, top-tier program.

New Jersey has a two-year head start over New York, as does Pennsylvania. New York must also compete with the bevy of illegal sportsbooks state gamblers have used over the last several years, he noted.