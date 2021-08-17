John Mara has a notably strong opinion on if players around the NFL should receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

With the NFL’s 2021 regular season weeks away, the league isn’t mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for players. It’s heavily incentivizing it, sure, but that doesn’t mean outbreaks can’t still occur among organizations, which could then affect the scheduling of games.

The vaccine is obviously a significant topic right now, and some of those asked about it take the safe route, saying how it’s a “personal choice” to receive it.

Giants co-owner John Mara, however, has a different type of response.

“I’d prefer that everybody be vaccinated,” Mara told the media Tuesday, per Darryl Slater of NJ.com. “I would’ve preferred that it would’ve been mandatory for players to get vaccinated. But the players’ association did not share that view, so we are where we are, which is not a bad spot to be in. Obviously, I’d like it to be 100% [of the players vaccinated], because I think it’s the right thing to do.”

Mara additionally noted that over 90% of the players on the Giants roster are vaccinated — a tremendous rate, but still not the one you want. Big Blue’s players reaching 100% vaccination, which is what the Atlanta Falcons did this week, should be the ultimate goal.

As for fans, attendees of home games at MetLife Stadium currently won’t need to show proof of vaccination to enter the venue.

But will that change?

“As of right now, there are no plans to do that,” Mara said. “If you ask me that question again in a week or two, I may give you a different answer. That’ll depend on our discussions with the governor’s office and further guidance from the CDC and other health organizations. I think it’s a fluid situation.”

The Giants have just one home preseason game remaining (Sunday, Aug. 29 against New England). Their first of eight regular-season home games takes place Sunday, Sept. 12 against Denver.