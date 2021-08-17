Alfred Morris’ latest stint with the Giants has concluded. The team announced Tuesday it cut the veteran running back.

By the time 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday rolls around, NFL teams must cut their rosters down from 90 players to 85 (the Giants can actually keep 86 due to the international exemption regarding running back Sandro Platzgummer). This comes after the first week of preseason games, which concluded this past Sunday.

The Giants, therefore, have made a number of moves to shrink the roster size, including the recent release of running back Alfred Morris.

New York brought Morris back earlier this month after he rushed for 238 yards and one score with Big Blue last year (nine games). Morris carried the ball twice for minus-four yards Saturday night in the preseason opener against the Jets.

It’s unclear if another team will eventually sign Alfred, who turns 33 years old this December.

The Giants additionally cut cornerback Chris Milton and placed defensive back Jarren Williams on injured reserve, according to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt. Williams is dealing with a quad injury.

The Giants have also placed a number of individuals on injured reserve.

Second-year linebacker and special teams player TJ Brunson tore his ACL Saturday night. Safety Joshua Kalu additionally tore his pectoral while offensive guard Kyle Murphy suffered an ankle injury.

Due to a concussion Clayton Thorson suffered against the Jets, the Giants waived/injured the third-string quarterback, and now, quarterback Brian Lewerke is with the organization. Lewerke is a former Michigan State Spartan who spent some time with the Patriots after going undrafted last year.