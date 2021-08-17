Giants general manager Dave Gettleman received a 2022 first-rounder from Chicago on the night of the 2021 NFL Draft’s opening round.

Trading back from No. 11 to 20 in this year’s draft came with a reward for the Giants.

New York’s decision to do so led to the team receiving a 2021 fifth-rounder, a 2022 fourth-rounder, and one of the more prestigious possessions of the return, a 2022 first-rounder.

But was the decision to garner another opening-round pick for next year part of a contingency plan if Daniel Jones doesn’t pan out?

General manager Dave Gettleman says no.

Giants GM Dave Gettleman said that when he made a trade in the draft to acquire an extra 2022 first-round pick, it was with “not even a thought” of possibly replacing QB Daniel Jones. “We believe in Daniel.” pic.twitter.com/a29Jz0RMPw — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 17, 2021

The current intention is not to use that extra first-rounder to go in a different direction at the most important position.

Don’t think that intention can’t change though.

The resource is available if needed

The Giants are rolling the dice with their third-year quarterback and attempted to put the right pieces around him this past offseason in order for him to greatly develop.

But that doesn’t mean Jones will improve as much as the organization hopes he will.

There remains the possibility Jones doesn’t turn out to be the guy — we will likely know whether he is by the conclusion of this coming season. If he isn’t, it’s at least nice to know that extra first-round selection is present for the Giants to utilize.

The team’s original first-round pick (wherever that’s eventually located) will obviously also be available to utilize on DJ’s potential replacement should he mightily struggle in 2021.

Packaging picks?

If the Giants do need a quarterback, the more likely scenario would be for them to use whichever of the two picks is higher up on the board.

However, there’s also the possibility of the organization packaging the two selections.

Let’s introduce a hypothetical: say the Giants’ two first-rounders in next year’s draft are at No. 9 and 12 overall. A situation could arise in which Big Blue sends both of those picks (and maybe other resources) to a team in the top five that doesn’t need a quarterback.

But will there be a squad in the top five next draft that may not require a new signal-caller?

It’s surely possible — there were two teams in this year’s top five (the Falcons at No. 4 and Bengals at No. 5) that didn’t select quarterbacks with their prestigious draft choices.

Next April, you could see a scenario in which Jacksonville (after taking Trevor Lawrence this past April) finds itself in the top five once again. The Lions might also own that type of pick after trading for Jared Goff (and his expensive contract) this past offseason.

The 2021 season could tell all

Jones needs to prove he’s the long-term face of the franchise this season.

An improved slate of weapons; the second year in the same system; a successful defense to take pressure off of him; a hopefully productive offensive line to protect him.

The number of excuses for the starting Giants quarterback is diminishing — it’s time for him to show up. If he doesn’t, a contingency plan could most definitely be in place.

The current objective isn’t to use either of the two 2022 first-rounders on a quarterback…but that doesn’t mean the Giants won’t eventually be able to.