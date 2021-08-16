Offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is already improving just from going up against Jets free-agent pickup Carl Lawson in practice.

One of the more underrated and talented defensive ends the NFL has to offer is now in Florham Park.

After signing a three-year, $45 million contract in March, Carl Lawson is expected to add tremendous firepower to the Jets pass rush and defensive line as a whole.

But terrorizing the opponent isn’t the only type of contribution Lawson will be making for the Jets. The veteran will also aid in the improvement of his teammates and is already helping offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, his in-practice competition, capitalize on his potential.

Lawson’s efforts ended up assisting Becton in the Jets’ preseason-opener against the Giants this past weekend.

“[My play Saturday] was pretty good. It was really slowed down for me, not going against Carl every day,” Becton told the media Monday. “I would say he made it a whole lot easier for me going out there.”

“[Carl is] helping me out a whole lot,” the second-year player later added. “After the first drive, I went up to him and was like, ‘I appreciate you bro, you’ve made me a whole lot better. They have nothing on you, so I appreciate you a whole lot.'”

At 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Lawson’s pure strength and athleticism allow him to be a great fit on the edge of Robert Saleh‘s 4-3 defensive scheme. These qualities additionally make him such a unique defender who will be a challenge for opposing offensive linemen.

“He’s definitely a different type of guy to block because he’s going 100% every time,” Becton said. “He’s lower to the ground and he’s got power and speed so he’s definitely a different type of guy.”

Lawson and the rest of this Jets defensive line should be a strong focal point of the entire defense. This is especially the case when you consider the return of Quinnen Williams, who the team just activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list Monday.