Kadarius Toney didn’t take part in the Giants’ first preseason game Saturday, which Big Blue lost by a score of 12-7.

Giants first-round pick Kadarius Toney has experienced a bizarre start to his NFL career.

The organization placed him on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last month and he’s undergone a strange ramp-up period.

Then, some thought they would see him perform in Saturday night’s preseason matchup with the Jets, but that didn’t end up being the case. Toney even remained inside when his team was on the field for pregame warmups.

However, we now have more to the story regarding his gameday absence.

Per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, Joe Judge revealed Toney aggravated an injury. The second-year head coach hopes he can return this coming week.

WR Kadarius Toney aggravated an injury this past week, per Joe Judge. No specifics on the problem and Judge hopes he can be back some time this upcoming week. Been a tough start to the first rounders career. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 15, 2021

It’s unclear exactly how long Toney will be dealing with this health-related issue and if he’ll play in next Sunday’s preseason game against the Cleveland Browns.

Toney wouldn’t have been catching balls from his starting quarterback during Saturday’s 12-7 loss to Gang Green (Daniel Jones didn’t play), but the first-year player still needs his reps given the lack of experience.