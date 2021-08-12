The third and final Connecticut sports betting partnership has been revealed. Rush Street Interactive, owner of the SugarHouse and BetRivers online sports betting brands, will be an official sports betting operations partner with the Connecticut Lottery.

Rush Street Interactive joins DraftKings, through its partnership with the Mashantucket Pequots and Foxwoods Casino, and FanDuel, through its partnership with the Mohegan Sun, as the third sportsbook company to operate in the state.

Rush Street Joins Connecticut Online and Retail Sports Betting

“Rush Street Interactive is a respected sports betting and gaming company that has established itself as a leading innovator in the industry,” said Rob Simmelkjaer, Chairman, CLC Board of Directors, in a statement. “We are impressed not only with RSI’s successes in other jurisdictions, particularly in neighboring New York and New Jersey, but also its commitment to responsible gambling practices.”

Rush Street Interactive will have the right to operate a statewide online sports betting skin and up to 15 retail sports betting locations, including venues in Hartford, Bridgeport, and other high-traffic locations spread throughout the state. It is the only sportsbook entity in the state with the ability to operate retail sports betting outside of tribal lands.

Rush Street will still have to be licensed and pass Connecticut regulations before it can begin offering its services.

Rush Street Fit the Bill for Connecticut Sports Betting

By law the Connecticut Lottery could not select a sportsbook operator that is currently in a partnership with an existing brick-and-mortar casino. At this time, it is unknown if Rush Street Interactive will use its BetRivers or Sugar House brand for its Connecticut facilities.

RSI is currently live in 10 states and one international market, Colombia.

Connecticut is currently eyeing a launch date early in the upcoming NFL season. However, the state must still pass its final sports betting rules and regulations before a launch can commence.