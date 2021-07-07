FanDuel is coming to Connecticut.

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment and FanDuel announced market access partnership with the sportsbook operator to bring retail and online sports betting to the Mohegan Sun. The new partnership occurred less than a week after the Mohegan Sun announced it would relinquish its sports betting partnership with Kambi Inc.

Connecticut Online and Retail Sports Betting

A temporary retail sportsbook will be located inside Mohegan Sun and will feature four live betting windows and 16 self-service betting terminals, according to the press release.

FanDuel expects to open the permanent sportsbook location in the winter, subject to regulatory approvals.

“We’re excited to work with FanDuel, one of the leading sports-tech entertainment companies in the U.S. to bring the brand’s innovative sports betting and iGaming solutions to Mohegan Sun Connecticut,” said Ray Pineault, President & CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, in a release.“Our partnership is a priority for Mohegan Digital, as we look to grow and enhance our casino, sportsbook and online operations in Connecticut – and beyond. We’re confident that FanDuel will deliver a best-in-class digital and in-person experience for our loyal guests.”

Gov. Ned Lamont legalized sports betting in late May after signing HB 6451 into law, which allowed to amend gaming compacts with the Mashantucket Pequots and Mohegan Tribe to include retail and online sports betting.

In addition to online and retail sports betting, FanDuel will also provide the casino with daily fantasy sports contests and iGaming opportunities.

“Mohegan Sun is an iconic casino and entertainment destination in the Northeast, and we are excited to announce our first tribal gaming partnership with one of the leading tribal operators in the United States,” said Amy Howe, President of FanDuel Group, in a release. “We have some incredible plans for the retail space at Mohegan Sun, with the potential to be the largest FanDuel Sportsbook in the United States. When we combine the retail sports betting experience with the opportunity for online sports betting and iGaming, Connecticut is going to be a key state for us as we look towards the start of football season.”

One Connecticut Online Sports Betting License Remains

The agreement leaves one online sportsbook license available in the state, as Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribe has partnered with DraftKings for their sports betting services. The Connecticut Lottery is still deciding on what operator to partner with for its services.

Unlike Florida’s gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe, Connecticut treats its Indian tribes like commercial entities for the purpose of online sports betting. This enables the state to keep the online sports betting aspect out of its gaming compact and avoids any federal challenges with Indian tribes offering online sports betting.