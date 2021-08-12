Giants quarterback Daniel Jones spoke about his starting left tackle following Thursday’s training camp practice.

The performance of the Giants offensive line will be crucial to the development of third-year quarterback Daniel Jones. The right offensive weapons are (hopefully) in place for Jones to produce, but the line still must improve from last year’s issue-filled season and protect DJ on a consistent basis.

As for the specific unit, you could make the argument the individual who must develop the most in 2021 is left tackle Andrew Thomas, who struggled for much of 2020 after the Giants drafted him No. 4 overall last year.

Strides must be made, that’s for sure. But with the regular season a month away, it seems Jones has confidence in what Thomas could bring to the table.

“I think Andrew has done a great job and he’s an extremely talented player, a smart player, and a guy who comes to work every day,” the Big Blue quarterback told the media Thursday. “He works hard and prepares well — I think it’s just getting reps and working up front, seeing things, seeing looks, and then working as a group, and I’m certainly a part of that also. Just working the chemistry; I think those guys have done a lot of good things this camp.”

The hope is that Thomas and the rest of the potentially young offensive line (which may also include left guard Shane Lemieux, center Nick Gates, right guard Will Hernandez, and right tackle Matthew Peart) will capitalize on the already-present chemistry. Each of these possible starters worked with one another within the organization last season.