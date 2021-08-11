The New York Knicks are excited to announce the addition of Kemba Walker. The Bronx native is coming home.

The New York Knicks are picking up Kemba Walker off the buyout market, but they are rolling out the red carpet for the Bronx native anyway.

The team announced the signing on Wednesday morning and released a video on social media to publicize Walker’s return home. They even called in Chazz Palminteri, an actor who also hails from the Bronx, to narrate the video.

“Kemba Walker was born in the Bronx on May 8th, 1990,” Palminteri begins. “The game of basketball came naturally to him. Kemba flashed his rare talent playing for the iconic New York Gauchos and then Rice High School.

“He became a legend during the magical run with UConn during the 2011 Big East Tournament. Five wins in five nights. Remember that buzzer beater at the World’s Most Famous Arena?”

Palminteri goes on to detail Walker’s rise from the Bronx to the top of the NBA. He’s back with his hometown team after stops with the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics. He was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder this summer but was never going to stick there full time.

It’s safe to say the Knicks are excited to have Walker coming to take over the reins as the point guard.

Kemba Walker is officially a New York Knick ✍️ pic.twitter.com/cCWNt0htML — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 11, 2021

“We are beyond thrilled to bring native New Yorker Kemba Walker back to the city he’s proud to call home. He’s a tremendous talent whose skill and leadership will be a huge addition to our organization,” said Knicks president Leon Rose in a statement. “We’ve already seen how well he performs on The Garden stage and can’t wait to witness it on a nightly basis in front of his family, friends and the best fans in the league.”

Check out ESNY’s Knicks free agency tracker for the latest offseason news.