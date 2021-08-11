Could Elijah Moore show up and show out when he takes the field for the New York Jets this coming season?

Of course, everyone is going to talk about Zach Wilson and Alijah Vera-Tucker given the reputation of a first-round pick.

But can you believe the hype around wide receiver Elijah Moore?

The second-rounder out of Ole Miss and No. 34 overall selection of the Jets has impressed many ahead of his inaugural pro campaign and could be Wilson’s eventual No. 1 target.

It isn’t just the Jets fans or his teammates who believe in him though — some of the league’s more talented receivers have shown support for the first-year player.

“He’s going to go crazy this year with the Jets…I’d put my money on him [to win] Offensive Rookie of the Year. Without a doubt, over anybody,” says Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who played with Moore at Ole Miss.

As far as the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award is concerned, Moore doesn’t possess the highest odds of earning the achievement, but they’re closer to the top than the bottom.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Moore is +2500 to win the annual award, which is tied for 13th in the NFL. Jets running back Michael Carter is also at +2500 while Zach Wilson is tied for sixth in the league at +1000.

The thing that would assist in Moore winning the award is significant playing time in order for him to produce, and the Jets are expected to provide that to the young receiver in 2021.

There’s a real good chance Moore could crack the starting lineup early in the regular season and there’s also the possibility he’s named a starter for Week 1 alongside Corey Davis. Jamison Crowder or Keelan Cole could additionally be in the mix for a starting job.

Moore’s path to the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award will also depend on how Wilson fares in his rookie campaign.

Struggles through the air won’t lead to notable opportunities for Moore to garner statistics — Wilson will need to develop as the year progresses in order for Elijah’s talent to be utilized and maximized.

