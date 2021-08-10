The Jets have a new interior offensive lineman in guard David Moore. They claimed him off waivers on Monday.

Now is the time to search for depth at all positions, and the Jets are certainly doing that on the interior of the offensive line.

With guard Alex Lewis absent from training camp due to the fact he’s dealing with things “greater than football” (per head coach Robert Saleh) and first-rounder Alijah Vera-Tucker recovering from a pectoral injury (one that isn’t overly serious), the Jets needed reinforcements.

Enter David Moore, who the Jets claimed off waivers Monday. Thankfully, the team had the highest waiver priority, too. The Bears, Browns, and Raiders additionally desired Moore’s services, per ESPN’s Field Yates.

New Jets G David Moore was a popular player on waivers, as the Bears, Browns and Raiders also attempted to claim him. The Jets had the highest priority and got a developmental OL prospect. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 10, 2021

In a corresponding move, the Jets waived offensive tackle Teton Saltes.

Moore was previously with the Panthers, who he joined as an undrafted free agent earlier this year. He portrayed his talents at the collegiate level with Grambling State.

According to the Jets official website, Moore stands at 6-foot-1, 330 pounds.

Given he went undrafted, it’s interesting to think about why numerous teams attempted to acquire him via the waiver wire.

This offensive line and its 2021 performance will be crucial for the development of quarterback Zach Wilson and the improvement of the offense as a whole.

When everyone is healthy, expect Mekhi Becton and Vera-Tucker to man the left side of the line, Connor McGovern to take on the center role, and Greg Van Roten to potentially start at right guard. The right tackle position will play host to a notable competition between veterans George Fant and the newly signed Morgan Moses.