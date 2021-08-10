Dave Gettleman spoke about the quarterback he drafted in 2019 while appearing on SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday.

Year three for Daniel Jones is on deck.

The young Giants quarterback must take that on-field leap after experiencing a hindered development the last two seasons.

He gets it, the fans get it, and his general manager does as well.

“This is an important year for Daniel and an important year for us,” Dave Gettleman told SiriusXM NFL Radio Tuesday. “What can I tell you? I’m stating the obvious.”

The veteran general manager additionally noted he has “great confidence” in Jones, who he drafted with the No. 6 overall pick back in 2019.

Jones’ further development is highly crucial, there’s no doubt about it. And following the moves made this past offseason, the total number of excuses for him is rapidly diminishing.

No more “he doesn’t have a No. 1 wideout.”

Kenny Golladay is in town.

No more “he doesn’t possess a vast slate of offensive weapons.”

The Giants additionally drafted Kadarius Toney this offseason and signed John Ross and Kyle Rudolph. Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, and Evan Engram are still with the team as well. It’s unclear when Saquon Barkley plays in regular-season games, but the expectation is that the running back will eventually return to 100%.

No more “he doesn’t have a strong defense to take pressure off of him.”

The Giants defense heavily improved last year and is expected to be successful once again after the re-signing of Leonard Williams and acquisitions of edge rusher Azeez Ojulari (via the draft’s second round) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (via free agency).

It’s Jones’ time to shine. If he doesn’t, quarterback-related changes could be on the way in East Rutherford.