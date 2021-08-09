New Jersey agrees to a new deal with the young forward.

On Monday afternoon, the New Jersey Devils announced the club has re-signed forward Janne Kuokkanen.

The two-year deal has a $1.825 million AAV.

According to the team release, the financial breakdown of the contract is as follows: 2021-22, $1,600,000 and 2022-23, $2,050,000.

Kuokkanen, 23, had eight goals and 17 assists in 50 games for the Devils last season. He was acquired at the trade deadline in 2020 in the deal that sent Sami Vatanen to Carolina.

A left-handed shooter, Kuokkanen scored his first NHL goal on January 31, 2021. He ranked second among New Jersey’s 11 rookies last season in goals, assists and point. He ranked sixth among all NHL rookies with 21 even-strength points last season.

Kuokkanen was the final restricted free agent on the Devils’ NHL roster. The Devils have one remaining RFA in the organization, minor league goaltender Gilles Senn.

Carolina originally selected Kuokkanen in the second round (No. 43 overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft. He has scored eight goals with 17 assists in 62 career regular-season games in the NHL, 51 of which have come with the Devils since the trade.