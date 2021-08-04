The Giants announce tight end Levine Toilolo has suffered a torn Achilles. He was carted off the field during Wednesday’s practice.

Awful news coming out of East Rutherford.

Per Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants announce tight end Levine Toilolo has torn his Achilles. Toilolo was carted off the field during Wednesday night’s practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center.

Due to this injury, Toilolo will miss the entirety of the 2021 campaign — a devastating situation.

Toilolo was working to make the final roster as more of a blocking tight end. He appeared in all 16 games during his first season with the Giants last year and subsequently signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal to remain with the team this past offseason.

He caught just five balls for 46 yards in 2020.

As far as the tight end position is concerned, it’s clear 2020 Pro Bowler Evan Engram and free-agent acquisition Kyle Rudolph will be the top two options at the position.

Besides that, the Giants employ Kaden Smith, Tommy Stevens (who they just signed Wednesday), Nakia Griffin-Stewart, and Cole Hikutini. The next month (which will include the three preseason games against the Jets, Browns, and Patriots) should reveal a lot about what’s to come for these four individuals. Each will be fighting for a roster spot ahead of the regular season.

Don’t be surprised if the Giants make a move for another tight end as well. This is obviously a good time for teams to look to free agency for depth at any position.