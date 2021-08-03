Quarterbacks Zach Wilson and Tom Brady were both born Aug. 3. Of course, the latter’s age is double the former’s.

Zach Wilson turned 22 years old Tuesday — the first of many non-monumental birthdays following the massive event that is your 21st.

What’s interesting is that another active NFL quarterback also celebrated his birthday the same day — the one and only Tom Brady.

Of course, the difference is 22 whole years.

You read that right.

“It’s pretty dang cool [to share a birthday with Brady],” Wilson told the media following Tuesday’s training camp practice. “I’d say one of the craziest parts is I think I was one in his first year in the NFL. Pretty crazy to think about.”

What’s super interesting about a ton of the young players in the NFL is that they actually watched numerous veterans (opponents and/or teammates) growing up — two of whom being Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

Wilson includes himself in this group, and like many, has an opinion on the GOAT debate between the future Hall of Fame signal-callers.

“Brady, in my opinion, is the greatest of all time. I don’t think you can argue — wherever he’s at, they’re winning,” he said. “I’ve always been a Rodgers guy because of the flashiness, but the thing that’s important in the game is winning. This is a team sport and it’s all about winning. It’s not how cool a throw looks or anything like that. [Tom’s] definitely been a favorite to watch growing up and I think that’s just because of the way he does it; the way he’s found a system and process that works for him as far as offseason conditioning.”

Wilson and the Jets are set to face Brady and the Buccaneers Week 17 (Jan. 2, 2022). Will Tom provide Zach with notable advice in the postgame? Will Zach feel starstruck at all?

Are seven Super Bowl titles in Zach’s future?

Don’t answer that last question — the kid is only 22 years old for crying out loud.