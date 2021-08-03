Ex-Giants Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Mathias Kiwanuka all attended Big Blue’s Monday training camp practice.

Giants players entered Monday’s training camp practice refreshed following Sunday’s day off…and what do you know, three familiar faces to the organization were present.

Former Giants defensive ends Justin Tuck, Osi Umenyiora, and Mathias Kiwanuka attended practice at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center and spoke to the team. The three champions were all a part of those productive defenses that led Big Blue to its Super Bowl 42 and 46 titles.

Of course, it was an appearance that intrigued second-year head coach Joe Judge, who wishes for former players to come around more often.

Judge mentioned in his Tuesday morning press conference that “history matters.”

“To all the former players, please come and talk to the team, we want you here,” he stated.

While Tuck, Umenyiora, and Kiwanuka experienced superb defensive success, the current Giants defense will look to be the next consistently great unit in East Rutherford.

In Patrick Graham’s inaugural season as the team’s defensive coordinator last year, the 11-man group finished ninth in points allowed and 12th in yards allowed (10th in rushing yards allowed).

Productive assets such as Leonard Williams, James Bradberry, Blake Martinez, and the talented safety tandem that is Jabrill Peppers and Logan Ryan helped this defense become as successful as it was.

It’s unclear which other former Giants may speak to the team. However, Logan Ryan did indeed connect with ex-New York defensive backs Antrel Rolle, Jason Sehorn, and Corey Webster this offseason, so maybe one of those names is next up.