Alfred Morris was with the Giants last year and appeared in nine games.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants have returned veteran running back Alfred Morris on a new contract. Morris played nine games for the Giants in 2020 and rushed for 238 yards and one touchdown in the process.

A notable game for Morris last year was when he notched two scores (one rushing and one receiving) in the Week 13 win over Seattle. They were his only touchdowns of the year.

The Giants have thus further added to the running back room amid the uncertainty of Saquon Barkley‘s readiness for the regular-season opener against Denver (Sunday, Sept. 12). Barkley is coming off a torn ACL sustained in a September 2020 loss to the Bears but is making progress with his rehab.

And even if Saquon does play against the Broncos, there’s a chance the Giants may initially refrain from utilizing him as much as they normally would.

Morris joins Devontae Booker (who the Giants signed to a two-year deal in March), Corey Clement (who they signed to a one-year deal in May), and rookie Gary Brightwell (who they drafted in this year’s sixth round out of Arizona).

The Giants also employ Mike Weber, Sandro Platzgummer, and Elijhaa Penny, though the latter-most individual is more of a fullback.

Barkley’s eventual return to 100% will be crucial for the improvement of the Giants offense. Amid his absence for much of the 2020 campaign, Big Blue was 31st in both total yards and points.