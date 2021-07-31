The Jets and Marcus Maye failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension prior to the July 15 deadline.

One of the larger goals for the Jets front office this offseason was to extend Marcus Maye. The organization franchise tagged the talented safety in March, but the tag was to be a placeholder for an eventual long-term deal.

Business is business though — all sides need to agree, and that wasn’t the case in this specific situation. The July 15 deadline to extend franchise tagged players came and went with no deal done for Maye.

The 28-year-old must now play the 2021 season on a one-year contract worth $10.612 million. It’s a notable chunk of change, but the tag doesn’t bring Maye long-term financial stability with his current team.

How does Marcus feel about the non-extension?

“From my end, I was hoping [a deal would get done]…obviously, we didn’t get to that point,” he told the media Saturday. “So, I guess I left it at that date and kept it moving.”

The failed deal doesn’t seem to be shaking Maye’s long-term views though — he still wants to be a Jet down the road.

“Obviously from my end, I would love to be here for the long haul. But we just couldn’t meet in the middle,” he said.

Marcus understands the task at hand though — to put together superb on-field performances. The Jets defense must improve from a 2020 campaign in which it finished 24th in total yards allowed and 26th in total points allowed.

“I’m just here to play football at the end of the day, so that’s what I’m going to do to the best of my ability,” he stated.

A few different scenarios could play out following this coming season.

The Jets could let Maye walk in free agency, where he may subsequently ink a deal with another team. They could also do the opposite and sign him to the long-term extension he desires.

However, the team might additionally franchise tag him again, which would potentially lead to this same scenario repeating itself in 2022.

Regardless of what eventually occurs, Maye must further prove in 2021 he’s worthy of that significant payday. Improving on a productive 2020 season (88 combined tackles, two picks, 11 passes defended) would help him do just that.