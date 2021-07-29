Kelvin Benjamin has a strong opinion about Joe Judge and portrayed his thoughts following his release from the Giants.

The Giants‘ first full-team training camp practice of the season Wednesday commenced with a bizarre scene. Following an on-field discussion between Kelvin Benjamin, Dave Gettleman, and Joe Judge, the wide receiver-turned-tight end walked off the field. Later in the day, Benjamin, who the Giants signed in May following a minicamp tryout, was released.

Benjamin subsequently told his side of the story to NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, saying how the team was going to fine him for showing up to camp overweight. Kelvin additionally claimed he felt Judge didn’t like him and that the Giants head coach is “not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day”

What did Judge have to say about this?

Joe Judge wishes Kelvin Benjamin the best, and he responds to Benjamin’s accusation that all Judge does is cuss all the time #Giants: https://t.co/EvguKE7dN5 pic.twitter.com/ioPLiGLYzq — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) July 29, 2021

“Look, I got some colorful language at times…I know how to clean it up at the right time,” Judge told the media Thursday morning before practice. “I don’t curse in front of my wife, I’m not going to curse in front of your kids, your wife, grandmothers, my mother, whatever it is. To be honest, I can’t specifically tell you exactly what it is, but it’s a little bit different when you’re out there [on the field], kind of in the heat of the moment, in practice, teaching — sometimes colorful language happens. One thing I do have is a rule here: we’re never going to attack anybody personally. So there are certain things, maybe cuss words, we’re never going to direct at a player.

“There are certain times when you have to use something for emphasis, or something comes up and there’s a certain amount of energy you have on the field at the time. However, we’re never going to attack any player personally…we’re always coaching mistakes, we’re correcting position, we’re helping the person.”

Benjamin additionally told Rosenblatt he doesn’t intend to spend any more time in the league and will move back down to Florida. The 30-year-old hasn’t played in a regular-season game since his short stint with the Chiefs in 2018.

Kelvin’s connection to the Giants stemmed from his 2014 draft selection. Gettleman acquired Benjamin in the first round that year when he was the Panthers general manager.