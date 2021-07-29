New Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has officially signed his rookie deal. The contract is the standard length of four years.

With the entire team having already commenced training camp, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has officially signed his rookie contract.

It’s a four-year deal reportedly worth $35.15 million with $22.9 million fully guaranteed, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport additionally reports Wilson will receive his signing bonus within 15 days while the organization will have offset language within the contract.

An apparent disagreement over offset language is what delayed the signing of the rookie contract. Because of this, Wilson was not present with the team for the first two days of training camp.

The Jets originally acquired the former BYU standout with the No. 2 overall draft pick back in April. The selection came after the team decided to trade 2018 first-round quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

Wilson is set to be the starting quarterback moving forward — the Jets didn’t sign a veteran who could legitimately assume a temporary starting role while the rookie develops on the bench. It’s unclear if they will with less than two months until the start of the regular season.

Zach isn’t the only Gang Green rookie slated to take on a noteworthy role on the offensive side of the ball. There’s a good chance fourth-round running back Michael Carter (North Carolina) and second-round wide receiver Elijah Moore (Ole Miss) additionally earn significant playing time.

With those weapons, along with second-year receiver Denzel Mims, second-year tackle Mekhi Becton, and rookie guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, this is very much a young Jets offensive unit.

But regardless of the pro-level experience (or lack thereof), this New York offense is expected to improve from last year’s performance. 2020’s group, led by Darnold (when he was healthy), former head coach Adam Gase, and former offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, finished last in both total yards and points.