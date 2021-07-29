Shane Lemieux was carted off during Thursday’s Giants training camp practice. The exact injury hasn’t been confirmed.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports Giants starting left guard Shane Lemieux has been carted off during Thursday’s training camp practice.

Art Stapleton of The Record reports Lemieux was holding his right elbow, but it’s not confirmed what the exact injury is.

Starting left guard Shane Lemieux was carted off during practice. Didn’t see what happened. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 29, 2021

Giants OL Shane Lemieux just went off on a cart. Appeared to be holding his right elbow. Clearly it’s a situation worth monitoring. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) July 29, 2021

Obviously, this will be terrible news for the Giants if Lemieux needs to miss significant time into the regular season due to an injury. We shouldn’t jump to conclusions just yet, so we will provide updates as the story develops.

Lemieux is in his second year after the Giants drafted him in 2020’s fifth round out of Oregon. He assumed a starting role for the final nine games of his rookie campaign following Will Hernandez’s battle with COVID-19.

If he doesn’t need to miss time during the regular season, the Giants could field a young offensive line that includes tackles Andrew Thomas and Matt Peart (both in their second seasons), guards Lemieux and Hernandez (respectively in their second and fourth years) and center Nick Gates (second season at the position and fourth overall).