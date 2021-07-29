The Giants cut Kelvin Benjamin Wednesday, and the wide receiver-turned-tight end had some things to say about Joe Judge.

Needless to say, Kelvin Benjamin wasn’t happy with Giants head coach Joe Judge following the team’s decision to cut him Wednesday.

The Giants signed Benjamin after a May minicamp tryout but the 30-year-old walked off the practice field Wednesday following a discussion between himself, Judge, and Dave Gettleman. Apparently, the team was going to fine Benjamin for reporting to camp overweight. This then led to Kelvin, in an interview with NJ.com’s Zack Rosenblatt, claiming Judge didn’t like him and saying he’s “not a coach that can ever win a Super Bowl because he sits there and cusses all day.”

Whether or not Benjamin is just stuck in the moment, those are some pretty strong words, which promoted a response from Pro Bowl corner James Bradberry.

“It ain’t for everybody. You feel me? [Benjamin is] entitled to his opinion,” Bradberry said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I definitely think coach Judge is tough. But football is tough. There’s a lot of pressure being in our shoes, so I don’t expect him to give us our way all the time. A tough coach, that’s how you build structure. That’s how you build discipline. That’s what he’s building here. It’s part of our culture. It ain’t for everybody, man.”

It would’ve been tough for Benjamin to earn a roster spot anyway — he hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018. Other tight ends on the roster include Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, and Levine Toilolo, and you can make the argument all had better shots than Kelvin at making the team.