Kyrie Irving is not a huge fan of his Nike signature shoe, the Kyrie 8, and he’s not afraid to trash the design on Instagram.

Uh, Nike might have a problem with Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic superstar took to social media to distance himself from his newest signature shoe, the Nike Kyrie 8. Based on what he’s saying right now, don’t expect to see Irving wearing these for the Brooklyn Nets next season.

Kyrie Irving's reaction to leaked photos of the Nike Kyrie 8 shoes: "IMO these are trash! I have absolutely nothing to do with them!" pic.twitter.com/6nKvjG2Siv — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 28, 2021

“I have nothing to do with the design or marketing of the upcoming #Kyrie8, IMO these are trash! I have Absolutely nothing to do with them!

“Nike plans to release it without my okay regardless of what I say, so I apologize in advance to all my sneaker heads and true supporters of the #KAI11 brand,” Irving wrote on Instagram.

This sounds like Irving’s issues with the shoe stem from an ongoing contract dispute with Nike. The superstar has always taken an interest in the design of his signature shoes in the past. Nate Jones of Goodwin Sports Management shed some light on the sneaker business on Twitter.

Lots of folks will comment on this that have no idea how signature shoes are built or how common it is for athletes to be beefing with their sneaker company. This is more about a contract issue that’s been going on for a min. 🤷🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/3Qdy8U3diZ — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) July 28, 2021

It’s unclear exactly how this situation will unfold. These things tend to have a way of working themselves out, but almost everything Kyrie Irving does is atypical. Expect the unexpected when it comes to Kai.

Most of Irving’s most recent signature shoes were released in the fall right in time for the start of the NBA season. It’s likely that Nike plans to follow that same release schedule for the Kyrie 8s.