The Jets will not have Vinny Curry or Ashtyn Davis until the regular-season Week 2 matchup against the Patriots.

Training camp has begun and the Jets are already dealing with injury-related issues.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, head coach Robert Saleh states defensive end Vinny Curry and safety Ashtyn Davis won’t return until Week 2 of the regular season. The Jets will play the division-rival New England Patriots that week (Sunday, Sept. 19).

Curry is currently on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list while Davis is on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. The team placed either individual on their respective lists last week.

The Jets signed Curry to a one-year, $1.13 million deal this offseason. While he could’ve competed for one of the two starting defensive end spots for Week 1, it’s unclear whether he would’ve won the job. Free-agent pickup Carl Lawson will assume one of the roles while the other could go to John Franklin-Myers or Kyle Phillips.

Davis, on the other hand, was to compete for the strong safety role alongside free safety Marcus Maye. The Jets acquired Davis in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

With Davis’ absence, it looks like the Week 1 starter with Maye could be Lamarcus Joyner. The Jets inked Joyner this offseason to a one-year, $3 million contract after he spent a pair of seasons with the Raiders.

Joyner might be the superior choice for the role. He could provide that veteran presence in the defensive backfield and on-field versatility is certainly present. Joyner has additionally spent time at nickel cornerback, so the Jets have the option of fielding him in numerous spots.