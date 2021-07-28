The Jets, as a roster, are at a 90% vaccination rate ahead of what could be another challenging season due to the pandemic.

While the 2021 NFL season isn’t expected to endure as many pandemic-related challenges as the 2020 campaign did, it still may not be simple to complete. COVID-19 is still out there and there are individuals refusing to get vaccinated for it. The bypassing of the vaccine could lead to outbreaks among teams, which could, in turn, lead to canceled games.

But with training camps beginning and the regular season a little over a month away, many individuals part of the Jets organization are truly making the right decision.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed Wednesday 81 of 90 players were vaccinated, which meant the roster was at a vaccination rate of 90%.

All members of the coaching staff are vaccinated.

As of Tuesday morning, 85% of the league’s players had received at least one vaccine shot and 14 teams had over 90% of players vaccinated, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The NFL isn’t mandating the COVID-19 vaccine but is highly incentivizing it.

One of the main incentives for the vaccine is the difference in training camp protocols for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals (the latter group must wear masks and practice social distancing).

A club may also need to forfeit a game if a matchup is initially canceled due to an outbreak among unvaccinated individuals within the club. In that case, players from both teams part of the previously scheduled matchup would lose out on their weekly paragraph 5 salaries.

For the most part, the Jets are doing what they can to make sure their upcoming 2021 season is free of COVID-related complications.