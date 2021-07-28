The Giants signed Kelvin Benjamin this offseason following a minicamp tryout. However, he will not be with the team moving forward.

Well, Kelvin Benjamin‘s tenure in East Rutherford didn’t last very long.

According to SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano, the Giants will be releasing the wide receiver-turned-tight end. This comes after the team signed Benjamin, who hasn’t played in a regular-season game since 2018, to a contract following a May rookie minicamp tryout.

Benjamin walked outside for the first full-team training camp practice Wednesday, but following a discussion with general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge, was seen walking back inside with his helmet off.

The Kelvin Benjamin experiment is over. The Giants are planning to release the big WR who was trying to make the team as a TE. He walked off the field during practice today, talking with GM Dave Gettleman along the way. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 28, 2021

Odd scene: Kelvin Benjamin walking off the field at the start of practice with Dave Gettleman following him. Benjamin had a conversation with Gettleman and Joe Judge a few minutes earlier pic.twitter.com/ox3doCwxqt — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) July 28, 2021

Steve Politi of The Star-Ledger and NJ.com reported it was actually a “heated conversation.”

Crazy scene at the first day of Giants camp. Benjamin had a heated conversation with Joe Judge and Dave Gettleman before storming off the field. https://t.co/6x8glHdcfy — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) July 28, 2021

Benjamin was attempting to make the final roster as a tight end — being that he’s 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, that position suits him better than wide receiver.

However, the Giants do employ a number of tight ends that were (and still are) superior options.

Evan Engram and free-agent pickup Kyle Rudolph, unless there are major unforeseen circumstances, will be making the team. Kaden Smith also probably possessed a greater chance at locking down a roster spot than Benjamin due to his experience in the current offensive system.

Benjamin would’ve needed to greatly impress the coaching staff in order to remain with the team.

Kelvin’s last time playing in the regular season was during the 2018 campaign when he was a member of the Chiefs. In three games with Kansas City, he caught just two balls for 26 yards.