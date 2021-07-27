The Jets have placed offensive tackle George Fant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list with the training camp period commencing.

Jets veterans reported to training camp in Florham Park Tuesday with the first full-team practice occurring Wednesday.

But unfortunately, the team will need to commence this period without one of its offensive linemen.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports the Jets have placed tackle George Fant on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear when exactly the team could activate him off the list.

Fant will need to isolate and participate in meetings virtually.

Actually, there's one more Jet not cleared for practice: RT George Fant, who was placed on Reserve/COVID-19. https://t.co/GBIEpAWRUP — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 27, 2021

This will be an important training camp for Fant, who’s competing to retain his starting right tackle role. The Jets signed Morgan Moses earlier this month and the 30-year-old possesses a decent chance at winning the job while second-year player Mekhi Becton mans the left tackle spot.

Fant played and started in 14 games last year during his inaugural season with New York.

In other news, safety Marcus Maye, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, and rookie defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall (sixth round out of Arkansas) passed their respective physicals in order to be activated, per Vacchiano. Marshall previously resided on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list while Maye and Fatukasi were both on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

S Marcus Maye, DT Folorunso Fatukasi and DT Jonathan Marshall all passed their physicals for the Jets, clearing them to be activated for practice. Maye and Fatukasi were on the non-football-injury list. Marshall was on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) July 27, 2021

The Jets still have defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, defensive end Kyle Phillips, and safety Ashtyn Davis on the PUP list as well as defensive end Vinny Curry on the NFI list ahead of Wednesday’s practice. The team is able to activate any of these players at any time.