System continuity within the New York Giants is a factor that will hopefully assist in quarterback Daniel Jones’ crucial development.

The enhanced slate of offensive weapons should help Daniel Jones improve.

The return of Saquon Barkley should as well.

But a positive factor that’s also expected to assist in the development of the young Giants quarterback is system continuity. For the first time in his NFL career, Jones will be a part of the same system (with head coach Joe Judge and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett) for the second straight season.

Is this important to the third-year player?

“I think it’s valuable, I think it’s valuable for all of us,” Jones told the media Tuesday. “The second year in the system with Coach Garrett and Coach Judge, a lot of us are back and have developed chemistry…just take it day by day and start with step one and make sure we’re going about it the right way. We’ve got some new guys and we’ve had some time to get to know them during the spring and summer. But it definitely helps to be back with Coach Garrett and Coach Judge.”

All this talk about improvement means a great deal of pressure is on the man in the No. 8 jersey. The Giants have provided Daniel with (hopefully) the right supporting cast, and with that, the number of legitimate excuses for poor play is diminishing.

Does Jones feel pressure heading into year three, a season that could be a make-or-break campaign for the 2019 first-round pick?

“Yeah I think at this level, we’re all expected to perform and play at a high level every day and that starts today,” he said to the media. “I certainly feel that, I’m sure everyone on the team does. I think that’s healthy and I think that’s the way it should be.”

Jones now has Kenny Golladay (four-year contract signed in March), Kadarius Toney (drafted in April’s first round), John Ross (one-year deal signed in March), Kyle Rudolph (two-year deal signed in March), Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Evan Engram, and Saquon Barkley alongside him.

At least on paper, the talent on the offensive side of the ball is immense for New York. The unit has a superb opportunity to improve from last year’s marks (31st in both total yards and points), but these individuals must come together to capitalize on the opportunity.

Pressure, is indeed, on all of them.