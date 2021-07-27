The Brooklyn Nets are going to have options when they are picking in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Brooklyn Nets are picking at the bottom of the first round this year, but no one knows what general manager Sean Marks has planned for the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Nets could trade that pick for a veteran, package some assets to move up, or surprise us by making the pick at No. 27.

Let’s take a look at what the experts expect the Nets to do on Thursday.

ESPN — Jonathan Givony

#27 — Tre Mann, PG, Florida

Excerpt: “The Nets’ timetable could very well cause them to explore trading out of the first round — as they have in each of the past two years — as it’s difficult to project anyone in this range helping them compete for a championship next season. Mann is a promising pick-and-roll ball handler whose size, fluidity and 40% 3-point shooting should allow him to play in a variety of lineup configurations, and whose upside will likely be attractive at this stage of the first round.”

Yahoo — Jeremy Woo

#27 — Miles McBride, PG, West Virginia

Excerpt: “McBride has earned a number of fans around the league with his toughness, on-ball defense and shot-making skills, and will enter draft night in the mix for teams all over the 20s. He’s undersized, but has off-the-charts length and a reliable pull-up jumper that gives him a little more to offer than your typical defensive-minded college guard. Optimistic scouts think he has the chops to anchor bench units, and the Nets should be in the market for more NBA-ready talent if they keep this pick, making McBride’s poised, no-frills game a nice fit here.”

Bleacher Report — Jonathan Wasserman

#27 — Day’Ron Sharpe, C, North Carolina

Excerpt: “After skipping the NBA combine, Sharpe has seemingly gone into dark mode, as teams have little information about his workouts or schedule. It’s led to some talk about a promise, though his name hasn’t been tied to any specific team.”

The Athletic — Sam Vecenie

#27 — Ziaire Williams, F, Stanford

“The Nets are competing for a title and can afford to take a home run swing on a late first-round pick if only because it’s unlikely many of these guys would be able to hold down a rotation spot on a title contender right now. Williams has a long way to go, but it’s hard to imagine someone better for his game to be around every day than Kevin Durant. He’s definitely seen as a wild card who could go all over the board on draft day.”

Elite Sports NY — Danny Small

#27 — Charles Bassey, C, Western Kentucky

Excerpt: “Although the Nets are leaning into small-ball and five-out basketball, they need to add some brute strength to the roster. Bassey is a rim-running big who can do everything a modern center should: protect the rim, catch lobs, and rebound.”