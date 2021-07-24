The Islanders didn’t draft until the second round, but they got a good one.

The New York Islanders didn’t make a selection until the second round of the 2021 draft. However, they got a nice, promising prospect with this pick.

Finnish center Aatu Raty has had a bit of a fall from grace. At one point, he was deemed to be the best prospect in his class, but has now fallen to the 52nd pick.

The skills are there, his stock just dropped after some disappointing performances and a loss of interest.

Raty is a skilled puck-handler and one of the best prospects in this draft. The Islanders got a good one here, especially after some underwhelming recent drafts.