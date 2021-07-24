The Devils got a steal with Samu Salminen.

With the 68th overall pick in the 2021 draft, the New Jersey Devils took center Samu Salminen.

This might have been a steal for the Devils: Salminen was expected to go much higher (late first or second round) by many. Salminen scores goals and is a good leader. He’s been captain of his teams many times.

He’s a good skater who has some speed and is great in the face-off circle, something that’s been a problem for the Devils. He’s also good on both sides and plays a strong defensive game.

This is a solid pick for the Devils, who should be excited about Salminen.