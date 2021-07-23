The Jets have placed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on the physically unable to perform list ahead of training camp.

Rich Cimini of ESPN reports the Jets have placed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams on the PUP list. This comes ahead of the entire team commencing the training camp period on Tuesday, July 27.

Safety Ashtyn Davis, rookie defensive tackle Jonathan Marshall, and defensive end Kyle Phillips additionally hit the PUP list. Defensive end Vinny Curry, defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi, and safety Marcus Maye hit the non-football injury list.

#Jets roster moves: Marcus Maye placed on non-football injury list; Quinnen Williams on PUP. Others to NFI: Vinny Curry and Foley Fatukasi. PUP: Ashtyn Davis, Jonathan Marshall and Kyle Phillips. All count on roster, can be activated at any time. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) July 23, 2021

Williams underwent offseason surgery in May to repair a broken bone in his foot. The expectation, at least as of right now, is that he won’t miss any time during the regular season — a relief for the Jets and their fans. Quinnen is supposed to be a staple of this defensive line even though he’ll be working with a brand new head coach (Robert Saleh) and defensive coordinator (Jeff Ulbrich) this season.

As Cimini points out in the above tweet, the Jets possess the ability to activate any of these individuals at any time, so it’s not like a placement on the PUP or NFI lists is a significant deal with over a month until the regular season’s commencement.

Maye’s placement on the NFI list comes ahead of what could be his final season in Florham Park. Following the Jets’ decision to franchise tag Marcus earlier this year, the two parties couldn’t come to terms on a long-term extension prior to last week’s deadline.