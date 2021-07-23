The Devils draft the younger brother of Jack Hughes.

What we expected happened, and Devils fans are ecstatic. With the fourth pick in the 2021 NHL draft, the New Jersey Devils selected LHD Luke Hughes out of the U.S. National Development Program.

WE GOT HUGHES 4 DAYS. We have selected Luke Hughes with the 4th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Welcome to Jersey, Luke! Bet you'll fit right in. 😏 pic.twitter.com/euzWBNvYQE — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) July 24, 2021

The younger brother of former first overall pick Jack Hughes will be attending the University of Michigan next season. Hughes is a fantastic skater who defends quite well and has been improving offensively. He’s creative and is a good passer.

Hughes is yet another promising youngster in the Devils’ prospect pipeline and will look to make an impact once he is ready to make his NHL debut.