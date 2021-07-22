Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp has passed away after a bike crash hospitalized him and placed him in critical condition.

This past weekend, Greg Knapp was involved in a bike crash. The Jets passing game coordinator was reportedly riding his bike in California when he was hit by a motorist. The incident led Knapp to be hospitalized and placed in critical condition.

And as stated by Clancy Barone, the Bears tight ends coach and best friend of Knapp, Greg has passed away following the crash.

Bears TE coach and best friend of Greg Knapp confirms the news we didn’t want to hear. pic.twitter.com/gPFPFRRRvz — FOX 5 Sports (@FOX5Sports) July 22, 2021

Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp’s agent, has just announced coach Knapp has pass away from injuries suffered while riding his bicycle Saturday in Calif. and was struck by a vehicle.

“Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven.” (More). #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) July 22, 2021

On Thursday night, the Jets released a statement from Knapp’s family.

“Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad.

On Saturday, July 17th, 2021, Greg was struck by a car while riding his bicycle, and was rendered unconscious immediately. Greg never regained consciousness. He was surrounded by his mom, his wife, his 3 daughters, and his brother.

Greg spent 33 years coaching football, the first 9 at Sacramento State (where he also played QB) and the next 24 years in the NFL as an Offensive Coordinator and Quarterback Coach. He coached hundreds of players, including: Steve Young, Jeff Garcia, Rick Mirer, Matt Schaub, Michael Vick, Peyton Manning, Matt Ryan, and most recently Zach Wilson.

Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one. So this is it…”Live every day as if it’s your last, and love those around you like it won’t last!”

Greg’s infectious personality is most people’s first and lasting memory of him. The phrase “He never met a stranger” encapsulates Knapper’s zest for life. He had a unique gift to make everyone feel special, and to Knapper, they all were.

While his family, friends, and players still had so much to learn from him and desperately wished they had more time with him, God called an audible and wanted to go over the game plan directly with him. It will certainly be a masterpiece, just like Greg!

Please visit www.caringbridge.org to post photos, memories or notes to his family and information for Celebration of Life service.

#RIPKNAPPER”