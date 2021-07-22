Giants running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Kyle Rudolph are headed to the physically unable to perform list.

The Giants placed a number of players on the physically unable to perform list Thursday.

Running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Kyle Rudolph have both found themselves on the list and will likely be there to commence training camp (the entire team begins camp next Tuesday, July 27).

The Giants can activate either Barkley or Rudolph at any point moving forward.

With Barkley, this was expected. The star running back suffered an ACL tear last September that prematurely concluded his 2020 campaign after fewer than two games. He’s making progress in his long recovery but it’s still unclear if he’ll be ready to go for the team’s Week 1 matchup against Denver (Sunday, Sept. 12).

There’s a chance the Giants start running back Devontae Booker against the Broncos. New York inked Booker to a two-year contract in March.

Barkley’s eventual return will be crucial for quarterback Daniel Jones and his pending development. Jones didn’t drastically improve last year and one could argue Barkley’s absence was at least a factor.

Rudolph, who the Giants signed to a two-year deal in March, is recovering from offseason foot surgery and isn’t expected to miss time in the regular season.

It was a physical examination that disclosed Rudolph’s foot injury. The discovery could’ve led to his then-contract agreement falling through, but the Giants continued with the acquisition.

Rudolph is expected to be another reliable target in the passing game for Jones.

Other players that will head to the PUP list include offensive tackle Matthew Peart, interior offensive lineman Jonotthan Harrison, edge rusher Oshane Ximines, and cornerback Aaron Robinson, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan and ESPN’s Jordan Raanan report.

