Greg Knapp, who works as the Jets passing game coordinator, has reportedly been hospitalized following a bike crash.

Mike Klis of NBC 9News in Denver writes Jets passing game coordinator Greg Knapp has been hospitalized and is in critical condition following a bike accident that occurred over the weekend. The accident reportedly happened out in California.

According to Klis, a number of claims state Knapp was hit by a motorist when riding his bike.

Knapp joined the Jets this past January following the organization’s decision to hire head coach Robert Saleh. He worked as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator for a number of different NFL organizations prior to his current tenure with the Jets. Most recently, Knapp was the quarterbacks coach for the Falcons (from 2018-20) after serving as the Broncos quarterbacks coach (from 2013-16).

His first NFL job was back in 1997 when he was the 49ers offensive quality control coach.