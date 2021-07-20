The Brooklyn Nets are moving to the west coast for training camp next season, perhaps in part to be closer to home for Joe Tsai.

So long, Brooklyn. Hello, San Diego? Yes, the Brooklyn Nets are moving cross country for training camp this season per Nets Daily and Matt Brooks.

BREAKING: Matt Brooks and I are told authoritatively that Nets training camp will be held this year in San Diego (home of owner Joe Tsai) — NetsDaily (@NetsDaily) July 19, 2021

Taking training camp to the other side of the country isn’t the norm in the NBA, but it’s not unheard of. The Nets have held training camps in different parts of the world before, even going all the way to Moscow in 2010.

Plenty of NBA players live in California during the offseason and should feel comfortable out there on the west coast. It’s not a total surprise to see the Nets heading out there for training camp.

It’s unclear the exact reasoning for the move, but it’s worth noting that Nets owner Joe Tsai lives in San Diego. There are plenty of suitable facilities in San Diego for the Nets. Tsai gave a sizable donation to UC San Diego’s 21st Century China Center, which means there is an obvious connection there.

Nets Daily adds that Nets media day will take place on Sept. 27 in Brooklyn before the team departs for San Diego on Sept. 28. The team will prepare for the season away from the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple.

Brooklyn will face the Los Angeles Lakers in their first preseason game on Oct. 3. Being on the west coast will make traveling to the STAPLES Center a bit easier for the Nets.