Giants running back Saquon Barkley is working to return from an ACL tear that concluded his 2020 season last September.

When will Saquon Barkley return and practice?

We haven’t been able to acquire the answer to that question, and even after the Giants running back spoke at his youth football camp Monday, we still don’t possess it.

“I don’t know,” he said, according to the New York Post‘s Ryan Dunleavy. “I’ve been asked a lot. I guess that’s the theme of the summer, going to be when I’ll be back. But no, I don’t have that answer, to be honest. I’m not trying to lead it up to it or something like that or put something up. I don’t have the answer. It’s a fun process, but it’s a tough process at the same time. Just have to continue to listen to my body, listen to the trainers, listen to the coaches, and just take it day by day.”

Saquon isn’t aware of his status for Week 1 either.

Barkley suffered an ACL tear that prematurely concluded his 2020 campaign after fewer than two games. The injury occurred during the second quarter of the Giants’ loss to the Bears last September.

At this point, there’s a chance he isn’t 100% at the commencement of the regular season. This could lead to the Giants starting Devontae Booker, who they inked to a two-year deal in March.

The 2021 campaign will be a crucial year for Saquon and his potential future in East Rutherford. The Giants still need to evaluate if signing him to a long-term contract will be worth it.